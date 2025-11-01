Businessman loses Rs 1.97 lakh after OTP message flood hacks his phone

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Cybercriminals have unleashed a new trick to hack mobiles bombarding phones with hundreds of OTP messages at once. In a shocking case, a 35-year-old businessman from Satara lost Rs 1.97 lakh after his mobile was hacked using this method. The Satara police have registered a case and begun an investigation under police inspector Krishna Shinde.

The businessman, who runs an electrical contracting firm, usually manages his transactions through the SBI YONO app. On October 18, he reset his password after forgetting the old one. Soon after, he saw Rs 1.99 lakh credited to his account. Moments later, he received a missed call from an unknown number. When he called back, his phone was flooded with OTP messages all seemingly from SBI. Amid the chaos, one message carried a phishing link that allowed hackers to take over his phone. Within seconds, they accessed his banking app and transferred Rs 1.97 lakh.

-----

What is an SMS Bomber?

An SMS bomber is a hacking tool that floods a phone with hundreds of messages — often fake OTPs — at once. The overload distracts the user while a phishing link or malware quietly installs in the background, giving hackers full access to the device.

----

How the fraud works

• The victim receives a missed call from an unknown number.

• Immediately, several OTP messages arrive, appearing to be from a bank.

• One of these messages hides a malicious link.

• When clicked, a fake app installs automatically, giving hackers remote access to the phone and bank accounts.

-----

How to stay safe

• Avoid making financial transactions over public Wi-Fi.

• Never click on links from unknown or suspicious messages.

• Use only the official banking app or website for transactions.

• Don’t call back unknown numbers after money transfers.

• Use strong passwords and enable biometric or two-step verification.

• Keep your phone’s screen lock and app lock secure.