Businessman loses valuables Worth ₹40,000

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thieves broke the window of a medical businessman's car and stole items worth Rs 40,000. The incident took place during the night of May 30 in the ground opposite the Police Colony.

The victim, Vinod Ingle (42), a resident of N-7, runs a business dealing in medical supplies. The thieves smashed the window of his car and made away with eight rolls of aluminium foil used for medical packaging, agreements with companies, documents related to business partnerships, and a register copy. A case has been registered at the Cidco police station, and assistant police unspector Yogesh Gaikwad is conducting further investigation.