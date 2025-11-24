Businessman Siddique Motiwala passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Well-known city’s businessman Siddique Motiwala (81) passed away early Monday morning at a private hospital after a brief illness. As soon as the news of his demise spread, both common citizens and prominent personalities of the city gathered at his residence at Seven Hills on Jalna Road.

The senior-most member of the Motiwala family, Siddique Motiwala had served as the president of the Halai Memon Jamat for many years and was at the forefront of various social activities.

He had been unwell for the past few days and was admitted to a private hospital in the city five days ago. While undergoing treatment, he breathed his last early Monday morning. He is survived by three daughters and two sons (Ashfaque and Atique Motiwala); one of his daughters, Akhila, has passed away earlier.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Hari Masjid in old Mondha on Monday at 11 am, while his burial took place in the graveyard in the premises of Hazrat Qadar Shah Auliya Dargah. Siddique Motiwala was the elder brother of former MLA Amanullah Motiwala. Land dealing was his primary business. He had also worked as a developer and builder.