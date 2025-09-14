Businessman’s wife threatened with death over financial dispute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In the absence of a businessman, two accused entered his house, abused his wife and father, and threatened to kill them over a financial dispute. The incident took place on the morning of September 13 in Ulkanagari.

The accused have been identified as Ratan Salve and Sarika Salve. According to the complaint lodged at Jawaharnagar police station, the victim’s husband runs a mandap decoration business. The accused had been supplying workers for his business, leading to a financial dispute. On Saturday, Ratan and Sarika allegedly went to the businessman’s house and threatened his wife, saying they would either harm themselves or kill her family if the money was not repaid. Police inspector Sachin Kumbhar registered a case against both.