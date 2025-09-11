Buyer vanishes after taking delivery of bags worth Rs 2.4 Lakh

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man who placed multiple bulk orders for branded bags worth over Rs 2.4 lakh vanished after receiving the goods, prompting police action. The buyer, who claimed to run a store named Bag World in Lasalgaon, is now untraceable, and his mobile phone has been switched off.

Atul Purnapatre (36), a resident of Aloknagar and distribution manager for a bag company, lodged the complaint at Satara Police Station. On May 20, an unknown person contacted him claiming interest in purchasing bags. The buyer initially ordered 43 American bags worth Rs 99,984, which Purnapatre delivered to Lasalgaon on May 23, trusting the buyer. On May 30, the same individual placed a second order for 55 bags, valued at Rs 1.42 lakh. The Nashik-based manager from Purnapatre’s company arranged delivery as requested. However, by June 24, the buyer became unreachable, and his mobile phone was found switched off. After several failed attempts to reconnect, Purnapatre realized he had been duped and approached the police. Police sub-inspector Nandkumar Bhandare registered a case against the person linked to the mobile number used for the orders. The investigation is underway.