CA Abhyankar to represent India in YEA summit

Selected in the delegation of 53 members

Aurangabad:

Chartered Accountant (CA) Aseem Abhyankar is selected in the delegation of 53 members to attend and represent India at G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance (YEA) Summit to be held in Hamburg Germany between October 27 to 29.

G20 YEA is a gathering built upon a tradition of collaboration between the world’s young entrepreneurs that began in Italy at the 2009 G8 summit and continued at successive summits held in various countries. It is committed to strengthen international cooperation and promote open and constructive discussion on key issues relating to the support and growth of young entrepreneurs. Abhyankar is the chair of Young Indians Aurangabad chapter. The Young Indians is an enabler of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and is based on the pillars of nation building, thought leadership and youth leadership. It is the only collaborating body for India's young entrepreneurs representation at G20 YEA summit.