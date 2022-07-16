CA-final qualified candidates used different strategies for success

Aurangabad, July 16:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared the result of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) final examination on Saturday. Over 92 candidates have qualified the examination. Lokmat Times spoke to some of the CA final qualified candidates on how they planned their studies, did time management and adopted strategies to crack the examination.

I want joint investment banking

Nitin Dungahu: I completed one full fledge test series which gave me much more confidence to clear the examination. I had a strategy for reading all subjects five times.

I used to study at least 14 hours a day while I took a half-day break on Sundays in the first three months of the study. My one close friend was doing CA and he is my sole inspiration for the field. Also, I wanted to do something different where I can get practical exposure to the business line, economy and corporate sector. My family members supported me to complete the course. My father Vilas Dungahu is a farmer while my mother Laxmi Dungahu helps him. My primary goal is to make my parents' life happy. I always get motivation from them. I want to do a career in investment banking.

Time mgmt key for success

Siddhesh Deshmukh: Time management was the key to success. I made a plan for the study to complete on time. The constant study is what helped me sail through this exam. Honestly, I did not count the number of hours of study. Quality over quantity was the strategy, I kept in my mind. I decided to become CA when I was in 9th standard. I chose it because I was always fascinated by numbers and inclined towards practical subjects. Currently, I am undergoing articleship, after which, I will apply for corporate jobs.

Want to establish as an entrepreneur

Tejas Agrawal: I decided to pursue CA when I was in 8th standard. My strategy was to study two subjects a day and cover the target portion irrespective of time. I studied daily for 11.5 hours.

Ratan Tata's quote- ‘I need MBA for running my business but CA to teach them how to run the business,’ inspired me to pursue CA.

The CAs who have good knowledge of Commerce can enter different fields including business.

My father Anand Agrawal is a businessman and my mother Rekha Agrawal is a businesswoman. My goal is to establish myself as an entrepreneur who contributes to the betterment of society. I want to gain expertise in supply chain management.

My father is my role model

Abhinav Gaikwad: My main strategy was doing as many revisions as possible with test series papers. To achieve this, I mapped out a complete schedule for five months. This helped me to judge my performance with targets. I spent 10-12 hours daily for the study. My mother Archana Gaikwad is a homemaker while my father Bhaurao Gaikwad is CA. My father is my role model. He is one of the main reasons for which I pursued this course. I want to start my own Investment banking company. Before this, I want to pursue a CA Analyst course.

Riya Somani: I wish to do further studies in finance. As far as strategy is concerned, only attending the classes is not enough. Self-study plays a sheer role with proper planning. So, I planned accordingly beforehand so that I could complete the syllabus in time with 3 to 4 revisions. I spent 7 to 8 hours in the few early months of the study and 10-12 hours later. I was 15 when I decided to step into this carrier. I learnt about it from one of my close relatives.

Being from a Marwadi family, it was my first option and my interest in numbers led me to choose it. My parents Dr Vijaykumar Somani and Dr Durga Somani are homoeopathic consultants. My short-term goal is to build strong professional life.