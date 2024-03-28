CA Pande is the new WICASA chairman

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

CA Kedar Pande took over as the chairman of the Aurangabad Branch of the Western India CA Students Association (WICASA) of the Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) for the year 2024-25, recently.

The new WICASA team office-bearers elected for the year 2023-24 are as follows: Vice-chairman - Manas Joshi; secretary - Aditya Bhalekar; treasurer - Pranav Pande; joint secretary - Yash Mhaske; joint treasurer - Pratik Bhalekar; members - Trupti Pawar, Samarth Mule and Apeksha Dnyate.

In the year to come, the branch has planned various programmes for the development of students. They include students’ national convention, educational tour, industrial tour, youth and sports festivals.

Chairperson of the Aurangabad Branch of the WIRC CA Rupali Bothara and other committee members wished best luck to the newly formed team.