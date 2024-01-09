CA toppers share strategies for success

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared the result of the CA-final examination on Tuesday. This newspaper interviewed some of the toppers of the city.

Conceptual understanding imp

Vikas Mate: I studied for 10-12 hours a day for six months. The basic thing which is required to clear exams is to have a conceptual understanding of each and every topic. So, basically, I focused on concepts first and then practised as much as possible questions. I also attempted a mock test to analyse. In 9th standard, I decided to become a CA.

My brother who was doing CA inspired me to become CA. My father Vishnu Mate is a retired Army Officer while my mother Shivnanda Mate (housewife). To become a successful CA, to help society to be financially aware and make wise financial decisions. My hobby is playing cricket.

I think the new scheme of examination is very good and will help students to have detailed and conceptual knowledge of various topics. New subjects like IBS will help students to apply knowledge gained from various case studies. I would prefer to join a firm for the job.

Allocated subject-wise time

Harsh Lakhotiya: Based on my strengths and weaknesses, I divided my time subject-wise. I used to study for 10-11 hours daily. I spent 10-15 days on one or two subjects completely. I think one needs to devote more time to subjects like "Financial Reporting." I allocated subject-wise time strategically which helped a lot.

After 10th standard, I decided to become a CA. My biggest inspiration is my parents (Satish and Savita Lakhotiya. My family always supported me in each and every situation. I like to play cricket and travel to new places especially historical places. In 10 th standard, I secured 97 per cent while in the HSC, it was 91.38 per cent. In CA Foundation, I secured the 37th All India Rank while in CA Intermediate, I got the third rank in the city. The proposed new syllabus scheme has a lot of new changes. I am planning to study further which will help me in my corporate life.