Cabinet Committee led by PM approves double tracking from CSN to Parbhani

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Here is good news for the train passengers and commuters as the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, approved four railway projects worth a total investment of around ₹11,169 crore.

Earlier, the union Government had given green signal to laying of double tracking from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Ankai, some years ago.

This includes the doubling of the 177 km railway line between Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Parbhani. Meanwhile, work on doubling the 98 km Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Ankai (Manmad) railway line is progressing rapidly. Once completed, rail travel to Mumbai and Parbhani will be smoother on a double track. Besides, the development will also give a major boost to trade and commerce of the region.

Under the PM-Gati Shakti initiative, the 88th meeting of the Network Planning Group (NPG) was held in March, during which 11 infrastructure projects across highways, railways, information technology, and metro systems were assessed. This included the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Parbhani railway line doubling project. Just four months later, on Thursday, the union Cabinet gave its final approval for the project.

The other three proposals okayed by the cabinet committee include laying of 4th line from Itarsi to Nagpur; 3rd and 4th line between Aluabari Road and New Jalpaiguri and 3rd and 4th line from Dangoaposi to Jaroli.

Leveling and bridge work underway

For the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Ankai doubling project, leveling work is progressing at a fast pace. Construction of several small and large bridges is also ongoing. The South Central Railway (SCR) aims to complete this work by June 2027. Passengers are expressing satisfaction seeing the speed of the doubling work at various points during their journey to Mumbai.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Parbhani railway line doubling:

Distance: 177 km

Cost: Approximately ₹2,179 crore

Timeline: Targeted for completion by 2029

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Ankai Doubling Project Status:

Distance: 98 km

Cost: Approximately ₹876 crore

Timeline: Targeted for completion by June 2027

Big boost to industry

According to Marathwada Railway Action Committee president Anant Borkar, “ The doubling of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Parbhani line includes 21 stations, 28 major bridges, 161 minor bridges, and 29 underpasses. This project is expected to greatly benefit local industries, especially those in the DMIC (Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor) region of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. It will save passengers' time, reduce the need for extra halts, and significantly improve freight transport.”

Work should be completed on time

Railway Pravasi Sena’s Rajkumar Somani said, “The doubling work on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Ankai route is progressing quickly in some areas but slowly in others. The railway authorities must ensure that the project is completed within the given deadline.”