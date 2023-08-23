Cabinet meeting in Marathwada after 7 years

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The cabinet meeting to discuss and review the prolonged and new schemes for the development of the Marathwada region, the scarcity-like situation and against the backdrop of the conclusion of the platinum jubilee year of the Marathwada Mukti Sangram has been organised in the Marathwada region. The meeting organised almost after a gap of seven years has been scheduled on September 16. The government has verbally informed the administration about the meeting and a letter of this meeting schedule will be sent at the end of the week. Earlier, the cabinet meeting was held on October 4, 2016. A planned programme amounting to Rs 50,000 crore was chalked out for the region. The review of the plan and the completion of the projects will be done during the meeting. The information in this regard has been sought by the divisional commissionerate from the Pune region.

During the meeting on October 4, 2016, it was criticized that the provision of Rs 50,000 crore for the development of the Marathwada region has been outdated due to a lack of effective implementation of the programme. Most of the schemes could not gain momentum. The then Devendra Fadnavis government implemented various schemes to fulfill the irrigation backlog, road development, agriculture and basic amenities. However, out of the funds of Rs 50,000, the region had not received anything substantial in the past seven months.

Only 2 meetings in 15 years

Earlier, the cabinet meeting was held in 2008, when Vilasrao Deshmukh was the chief minister. In the 2016 cabinet meeting, the state government gave lucrative funds to the lower Dudhna and Nandur Madhmeshwar projects in Nashik district. However, it was criticized that although the Marathwada region is heading towards the Amrut Mahotsav of the Marathwada Mukti Sangram, no government has succeeded in discarding the backwardness of the region. CM, deputy DM to attend

Divisional commissioner Madhukarraje Ardad said, the verbal information about the cabinet meeting has been received. The divisional commissioner has started gaining information on the Pune district and other regions. The chief minister and the deputy chief minister will attend the meeting. The review of the pending schemes and new schemes and the measures to be taken can be discussed.