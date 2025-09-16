‘Cabinet meeting plans on Marathwada remain mere announcements’

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In the year marking the amrut mahotsav of the Marathwada Muktisangram, a cabinet meeting was held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in 2023 to address Marathwada’s underdevelopment. During the session, schemes worth ₹37,016 crore were announced for the region. However, two years on, these promises appear to have remained unfulfilled, with no tangible work initiated on any scheme, alleged former Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council and Shiv Sena leader Ambadas Danve at a press conference on Tuesday (September 16).

To address Marathwada’s drought-related water issues, the Chief Minister had approved a separate allocation of ₹14,040 crore to divert water from west-flowing rivers to the region. Yet, over two years, only ₹1,018 crore has been sanctioned for the development of these projects. Danve criticised the state government for slow progress, warning that at this pace, projects may remain incomplete for another 20 years.

Similarly, to address road infrastructure in Marathwada, the Public Works Department (PWD) had planned projects worth ₹12,938 crore, but in the past two years, only ₹304 crore has been approved. Changes in policy under the Hybrid Annuity scheme have raised doubts over whether the road projects will be completed. The much-publicised Marathwada Water Grid project has also seen no funds released in two years, leaving local citizens disappointed, Danve alleged. He demanded that the government provide full funding and expedite the execution of these announced schemes. Danve also accused the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Commissioner of colluding with the ruling party members in corruption.

Billions spent on loans

The state government now carries a debt exceeding ₹9 lakh crore. While funds are not being released for public schemes, the debt continues to rise. Regarding the Ladki Bahin scheme, Danve suggested that authorities should recover funds from ineligible applicants, as it was the officials who approved applications of ineligible women.