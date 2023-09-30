CADA tries to curb TA bills scam

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The irrigation department had accomplished embezzlement of lakhs of rupees in traveling allowance (TA) bills, showing the details of tours on record, which has been brought to the fore through an inquiry report. Still, the Catchment Area Development Authority (CADA) is shielding the responsible officers and employees, alleged the coordinator of the Ambedkarites Movement and social activist Vijay Wahul, and initiated a hunger strike for the past five days in front of the CADA office.

CADA is responsible for the repairs and maintenance of the dams in the district. The officers and the employees in the irrigation department have to travel and visit the dam sites. However, they had not practically visited but submitted the traveling bills worth lakhs of rupees, which was unveiled from the right to information.

Wahul made a complaint and the superintending engineer S K Sabbinwar appointed an inquiry headed by the executive engineer. The committee submitted the report, a month back. In the report, the irregularities were found in the TA bills. Still, the CADA office is ignoring to take any action against the accused officers and employees, Wahul alleged.

Earlier, Wahul had initiated a 14-day token hunger strike. As no action was taken, he has initiated an indefinite hunger strike for the past five days.

Superintending engineer Sabbinwar said, we have recommended to the government for an action against the responsible officers and employees. We have informed Wahul about it, but he is insisting on the suspension of the officers and employees.