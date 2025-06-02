Call for Entries: 11th Ajanta-Verul International Film Festival
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 2, 2025 21:05 IST2025-06-02T21:05:03+5:302025-06-02T21:05:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
The 11th Ajanta-Verul International Film Festival will take place in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from January 28 to February 1, 2025. Filmmakers and producers nationwide are invited to submit entries for the ‘Indian Competition Category.’
Organized by the Marathwada Art, Culture and Film Foundation in collaboration with Nath Group, Mahatma Gandhi Mission, and Yashwantrao Chavan Center, the festival accepts films made between September 1, 2024, and August 31, 2025, or those released after September 1, 2024. Eligible participants must be Indian nationals.
Awards include:
Suvarna Kailas Best Indian Film: Trophy, certificate, and Rs 1.00 lakh cash prize
Rajat Kailas Awards (Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Screenplay): Trophy, certificate, and Rs 25,000 cash prize each
FIPRESCI Award: For selected film
Audience choice Award: Open to all entries
