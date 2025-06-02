Call for Entries: 11th Ajanta-Verul International Film Festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The 11th Ajanta-Verul International Film Festival will take place in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from January 28 to February 1, 2025. Filmmakers and producers nationwide are invited to submit entries for the ‘Indian Competition Category.’

Organized by the Marathwada Art, Culture and Film Foundation in collaboration with Nath Group, Mahatma Gandhi Mission, and Yashwantrao Chavan Center, the festival accepts films made between September 1, 2024, and August 31, 2025, or those released after September 1, 2024. Eligible participants must be Indian nationals.

Awards include:

Suvarna Kailas Best Indian Film: Trophy, certificate, and Rs 1.00 lakh cash prize

Rajat Kailas Awards (Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Screenplay): Trophy, certificate, and Rs 25,000 cash prize each

FIPRESCI Award: For selected film

Audience choice Award: Open to all entries

This festival offers a prestigious platform for emerging and established filmmakers to showcase their work.