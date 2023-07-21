Call for Lokmat Sakhi Samman award

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In association with 'Lokmat' and 'Lokmat Sakhi Manch', the prestigious 'Lokmat Sakhi Samman' award will soon be presented.

Ladies, your work and achievements are truly unparalleled. Your unwavering spirit upholds femininity, identity, and existence, inspiring ordinary women to become extraordinary. The 'Lokmat Sakhi Samman Award' aims to recognize the remarkable journey of working women from ordinary to extraordinary, honoring their contributions and accomplishments. This award is a humble endeavor to acknowledge the dedicated service of women across Aurangabad, Jalna, and Beed districts. It will be conferred in various categories, including social, bravery, sports, health, educational, professional/industrial, cultural/literary, and life achievement.

If you have made significant contributions in any of these fields, please submit your information and a passport-size photograph in one file to the Lokmat office by July 26, 2023. Expert examiners will carefully review the submissions to select the deserving recipients of the 'Lokmat Sakhi Samman.' A total of nine achiever Sakhis will be honored with this prestigious award. Moreover, organizations, mahila mandals, or concerned individuals are welcome to nominate deserving women for this recognition.

For further details, please contact 9850406017 (Aurangabad), 9552240434 (Jalna), or 7387333878 (Beed).

You can also submit your complete information through WhatsApp at the provided numbers. Don't miss this opportunity to be a part of the Lokmat Sakhi Samman, so act swiftly and send your nominations as soon as possible. The organizers of Lokmat Sakhi Manch eagerly await your submissions.