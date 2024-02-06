Calligraphy International Festival drawing huge resposne from visitors, students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The four-day ‘Meraj International Caligraphay and Tazib Festival being jointly organised by Maulana Azad College and Cultural House of the Islamic Republic of Iran (Mumbai) is drawing good response from visitors, specially students.

The festival which is an exhibition cum workshop was inaugurated on the college campus on Monday. College Principal Dr Mazhar Farooqui, Director of Iran Cultural House (Mumbai) Mohd Reza Fazil, Maulana Naseemuddin Miftahi, Engineer Wajed Quadri, curator Gori Yusuf Husen and other dignitaries were present. From local to global calligraphers were giving training the schools and college students to create awareness about the art on Tuesday, the second day of the festival. The committee members, teaching and non-teaching staff made today a great success. This fest provides the audience to be engrossed in a spiritual world through calligraphy. Students from various schools and colleges have participated in this workshop. The participants were seen busy enjoying and learning this art form. The accomplished artists and calligraphers arrived here abroad and India were also displaying their art and skills of calligraphy. The exhibition will remain open to the public on February 7 and 8.