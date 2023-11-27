Calorie is white lie: Milletman Dr Khader Vali

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The concept of calorie is wrong. There is no relation between calories and nutrition,” said Padmashri Dr Khader Vali, a scientist and milletman.

He was speaking at the valedictory day of the three-day Padma Festival held on Monday. Dr Khader Vali is known as the ‘Millet Man of India’ for his research on millets.

He said early morning sunlight is equal to ‘Amrut’ for patients who are struggling with cancer or those who have taken radiation.

Dr Vali advised such patients to add millet and sesame laddu to their diet. Adv Mandar Dabholkar took a review of different sessions conducted in three days.

Atul Chapalgaonkar from Dnyanyadnya Foundation, adv Shailendra Kulkarni, Mahesh Daga, Dr Smita Awachar, Dr Satish Surana, Akshay Golatgaonkar, Anand Kamble, Nitin Agrawal, Amit Soni, Prajwal Mithaiwala, Shrikant Dhande, Nitin Agrawal, Mahesh Sahasrabuddhe, Ajay Deshpande and others were present.

Box

Water scheme meant for whom? Popatrao Pawar

Padmashri Popatrao Pawar said that the time had come to think seriously about the usage of water.

“Nearly 78 per cent of water is used for sugarcane and sugar industry. The Government is getting tax from liquor sales but youths are becoming addicted. For whom water schemes are meant? for contractors or citizens. There is a need to think about it,” he added.

Box

Many diseases cured through music therapy: ‘Iodine Man’ Pandav

“Medicines are not available for many diseases even today. The power of the mind becomes medicine where medical treatment has limitations. We can overcome many diseases through music therapy,” said Padmashri Dr Chandrakant Pandav.