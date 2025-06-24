Cambridge School hosts Investiture Ceremony

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cambridge School held its grand Investiture Ceremony inducting the new student cabinet for the academic year 2025-2026, recently. It was a proud moment for the students and their parents alike to see the cabinet members’ achievements as their ten-year long learning journey at Cambridge was flashed on the screen.

In a synchronized March Past symbolizing discipline and leadership the cabinet entered the auditorium to a thunderous applause. The newly invested School Pupil Leader (SPL) Palak Maniyar and Assistant SPL Namit Jaiswal proudly shouldered the responsibility of leading the School Cabinet. Sports Captain Harshwardhan Bhamre with Vice Captain Ameya Garge promised to make a mark in the field of Sports. The Captains of the four houses – Apollo, Athena, Titans and Zeus along with their Vice Captains and Assistant Captains pledged to live up to their respective house mottos. Principal Flavia Albuquerque along with supervisors Sinchan Mondal and Arati Saraf conferred the flags, placards and badges. The nine Club captains also received their badges.