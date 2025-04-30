Cambridgites uphold tradition of excellence

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cambridge School students recorded an outstanding performance in the ICSE and ISC examinations and achieved a 100 per cent result. Among a total of 204 grade X students who appeared for the examination, 60 scored 90 per cent and above, 83 scored between 80 to 89 per cent and the rest scored above 60 per cent.

Aarushi Kurle emerged as the school topper with an impressive score of 98.8%. Both Shriya Akolkar and Yuthika Ghare followed closely with 97.6% each and Reyansh Jaiswal stood a close third with 97.4%.

A total of 10 students scored a centum in consolidated subjects - 7 in Computer Applications, and 1 each in Home Science, Commercial Studies and History, Civics and Geography. Aarushi alone scored 100 marks in English Literature, History & Civics, Physics, Biology and Computer Applications.

Among the 11 students who appeared for the grade 12 ISC examination, five scored above 80 per cent while the rest scored above 70 per cent. Anushka Rathod topped the class with 82%.

Principal Flavia Albuquerque said, “These exceptional results are a testament to the dedication of our students, the guidance of our faculty and the constant support from parents.” The management and staff congratulated all the successful students.