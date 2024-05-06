Cambridgites uphold tradition of excellence

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of Cambridge School came out with flying colours in the class 10 ICSE examination result. The school achieved a 100 per cent pass result. A total of 210 students appeared for the examination this year. While 55 students achieved a percentage of 90 per cent and above, 75 obtained between 80 to 89 per cent. The rest scored above 60 per cent.

Shriya Shetkar topped the school with 98 per cent. Anand Rane and Mayank Dargad both scored 96.8 percent while Danveer Ubale received 96.6 percent. A total of 16 students got a perfect score of 100 in History while 12 students got a perfect score of 100 in computer applications. A total of three students scored full marks in Biology and two got a perfect 100 in Home Science. The management, principal and staff of Cambridge School congratulated the students on this excellent achievement and wished them all success in their future endeavours.