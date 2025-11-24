Came for a wedding, ended up participating in a party induction ceremony!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

State president of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), Shashikant Shinde had come to Khultabad on Sunday to attend a wedding ceremony. As soon as this became known, district president Pandurang Tangade Patil and his colleagues seized the opportunity. They brought Shinde to the NCP office in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where several workers were inducted into the party at his hands. On this occasion, Shinde also guided the workers regarding the upcoming local body elections and party organization.

Sharada Lohave and a group of about one hundred women had joined the party. State general secretary Mushtaq Ahmed, city working president Ashish Pawar, Satish Deshmukh, Rajendra Chavan, Anil Suradkar, Ashok Banswal, Ashok Banker, and other office-bearers and workers were present.