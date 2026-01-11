Campaign heat rises

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the final Sunday ahead of the municipal corporation elections, intense campaign activity was seen across lanes and bylanes of the city’s 29 Prabhags. While the minimum temperature dipped to 10.9°C, the political heat soared. The campaign’s final Sunday witnessed padayatras by candidates, door-to-door outreach to voters and public meetings addressed by ministers. Despite it being a Sunday, crowded scenes were visible across the city.

The second Sunday of the election campaign was marked as a “Super Sunday” by the BJP and other parties, with leaders and candidates remaining busy throughout the day in many Prabhags. The BJP, Shinde Sena, Uddhav Sena, Congress, NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), AIMIM, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), AAP, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, along with independent candidates, carried out aggressive campaigning on Sunday.

By next Sunday, it will be clear who the city’s voters have elected as the 115 corporators from the 29 Prabhags.