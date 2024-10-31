Campaign meeting of Autade in Harsul

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A meeting to plan the campaigning of Vilasbapu Autade, the Congress candidate from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the Phulambri assembly constituency was held at the Harsul-Sawangi lawns. Key MVA office-bearers and activists attended the meeting.

MP Dr Kalyan Kale, former MLA Keshavrao Autade, MVA’s candidate for the East constituency Lahuji Shewale, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) district president Pandurang Tangde, Motilal Jagtap, Pundalik Ambhore, Zahir Shaikh, and Uddhav Sena’s Rajendra Thombare and others were present.

Keshavrao Autade advised Congress workers to set aside personal grievances and focus on the campaign.