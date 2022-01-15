Cancelled papers of CTET to be held on Jan 17, 21

Aurangabad, Jan 15:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the revised schedule for those aspirants who did not attempt Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) online in December after its cancellation due to a technical problem.

Hundreds of candidates had missed the second shift of December 16 and both the shifts (morning and afternoon) on December 17.

The candidates have been waiting for the schedule for the past month. The CBSE announced the revised schedule for such candidates recently. The revised admit card was uploaded online and candidates can download it any time. Later, the CBSE received complaints that some students could not complete their test in the first shift of December 16. It released a new fresh schedule for them.

The CBSE announced that the request for change of examination city, examination centre and date of examination will not be entertained.

The old and revised shift schedule is as follows; the bracket indicates new schedule;

----December 16, 2021- Paper-I from 9.30 am to 12 noon (January 17, from 2.30 pm to 5 pm)

--December 16, 2021- Paper-II from 2.30 pm to 5 pm (January 17, 9.30 am to 12 noon)

--December 17-Paper-I from 9.30 am to 12 noon (January 21, from 9.30 am to 12 noon)

---December 17-Paper-II from 2.30 pm to 5 pm (January 21, from 2.30 pm to 5 pm).