Cancer hospital saves the voices of three women

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Three women with thyroid nodules underwent surgery at the Government Cancer Hospital on Tuesday. The procedures were performed jointly by international specialists and local doctors. Notably, experts stated that in all three surgeries, the vocal nerve was preserved, ensuring the women's voices were not affected.

On the second day of the three-day “Head and Neck Cancer Surgery” camp and workshop organized at the Government Cancer Hospital (State Cancer Institute), surgeries were performed on two women with thyroid cancer and one woman with a benign thyroid nodule. Surgeon from University College London Hospital,Dr. Vijendra Ingle along with head of the Head and Neck Surgery Department, Dr. Sunil Deshmukh, anaesthetist, Dr. Vasant Pawar. Dr. Rashmi Bengali, and their team carried out all three operations.

The surgeries were conducted under the guidance of dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre and special executive officer of the Government Cancer Hospital, Dr. Arvind Gaikwad.

Skill enhancement through advanced surgical exposure

Dr. Vijendra Ingle from London participated in these surgeries. Local doctors were able to observe and learn how such procedures are performed abroad. They stated that this experience has significantly contributed to enhancing their surgical skills.

Pay attention in time

A thyroid nodule refers to one or more lumps in the thyroid gland. These lumps may or may not be cancerous. Most nodules are not serious and often appear without symptoms. However, if a nodule grows larger or other symptoms develop, it is important to consult a doctor. Ignoring it may lead to problems such as voice changes, difficulty swallowing, or pain in the neck.