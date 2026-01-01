Candidate affidavits should be made accessible

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In the municipal election process, affidavits and declarations submitted by candidates along with their nomination forms are essential documents for voters. However, these affidavits are not available on the municipal public websites and are difficult to access. There is no ward-wise arrangement, and the websites do not provide a download facility. A citizen has raised this issue with the state election commissioner, Dinesh Waghmare. In the complaint filed by Suhas Wankhede, it is stated that all candidates’ affidavits should be made easily searchable on a single official public web portal, ward-wise, and published in a format that can be downloaded immediately.