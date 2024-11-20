Candidates names in Central Constituency

The names of the candidate are as follows; MLA Pradeep Jaiswal (Shinde Sena), Balasaheb Thorat (Uddhav Sena), Nasser Siddiqui (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen), Nadeem Rana (Majlis-e-Inquilab), Suhas Dashrathe (MNS), Javed Qureshi (Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi), Vishnu Waghmare (Bahujan Samaj Party), Nawab Ahmed Shaikh (BRSP), Dr Pramod Duthde (Prahar Janashakti Party), adv Babangir Gosavi (Hindustan Janata Party), Muzammil Khan (Social Democratic Party of India), Sachin Nikam (Republican Sena), Sunil Avcharmal (Republican Party of India - Reformist), Surendra Gajbhare (Marathwada Mukti Morcha), Sandeep Jadhav (People's Party of India - Democratic), Abbas Shaikh, Kanchan Jamboti, Jaywant Oak, Mohammad Yusuf Khan, Mangesh Kumawat, Mahant Vijay Acharyaji, Shakeel Ibrahim Syed, Suresh Gaikwad, and Hisham Usmani (all Independents).