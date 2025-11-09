Candidates to be disqualified if code of conduct is violated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The schedule or the elections of Municipal Councils and Corporations and Nagar Panchayats was announced in the State. Along with this, the model code of conduct has also been implemented. Action will be taken if the rules, restrictions, and violations of the code of conduct are violated.

District Collector Deelip Swami said that instructions were issued to the system to prioritise the implementation of the code of conduct in the Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayat areas and transparency in the election process.

What is the model code of conduct?

The main purpose of the model code of conduct is to maintain a clean, free and fair environment during the election period, not to allow misuse of government machinery by the ruling party, and to provide equal opportunities to all parties.

Rules for political parties, candidates & admin

Statements that incite religious and communal feelings should be avoided. Giving money, gifts or inducements to voters will be prohibited. Government equipment cannot be used for campaigning. Prior permission from the administration will be required for meetings and rallies.

Government vehicles, offices, and equipment should not be used for campaigning. Fund allocation and ground-breaking ceremony cannot be done for new schemes.

Penalty for ordinary citizens?

A case will be lodged if money or goods are distributed to voters. Action will be taken against those who campaign, announce, and create chaos near the polling station. Those who spread false information on social media will face action.

There is a provision of fine or imprisonment depending on the nature of the crime, and if candidates violate the rules of the code of conduct, their candidature is likely to be cancelled.

Election expenditure limit

In the elections, candidates were given a campaign expenditure limit according to categories A, B and C. The code of conduct restricts any activity that may affect the election.