Cannabis worth ₹1.23 crore seized in kannad

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The police seized over four quintals of cannabis worth Rs 1.23 crore from a house in Dabhadi village, Kannad tehsil, and arrested five accused. The total seizure, including a vehicle used for drug transport, is valued at Rs 1.41 crore. The operation was carried out on May 1 at 8 am.

The arrested have been identified as Nashibkhan Pathan (42, Kunjkheda, Kannad), mran Khan (38,) and Muktiyar Khan (45, Walsamad, Khargaon, Madhya Pradesh), Vijay Nahar (38, Aska, Ganjam, Odisha), Ramkrishna Nayak (32, Bawanganjam, Tijli tehsil, Ganjam, Odisha). According to the police, a team led by sub-divisional police officer Vijaykumar Thakurwad and PI R. B. Sanap raided the house at 8 am on May 1. The operation revealed a well-organised network spread across multiple states. Police also seized a four-wheeler (MP-10-Z-7222) worth Rs 18 lakh used to transport the cannabis. A case has been registered at Kannad city police station. The operation was carried out under the supervision of SP Dr Vinaykumar Rathod, Additional SP Annapurna Singh, and other senior officials.

Photo Caption:

The five accused arrested with the seized vehicle. Also present were SDPO Vijaykumar Thakurwad and the police team.