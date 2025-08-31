Cantonment Board renamed as CBCS

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Aurangabad city was renamed as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar three years ago. However, the Cantonment Board here was functioning under the name Aurangabad.

The union Ministry of Defence issued a notification on August 29 and decided to rename the city Cantonment Board Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (CBCS).

The State Government decided to rename its city as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar three years ago. After this decision, most of the Government offices started functioning under the name Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

However, the Cantonment Board here, which is under the union Ministry of Defence, was functioning with the name of Aurangabad city until August 29.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Defence, all future work of the Cantonment Board administration will be done under the name of CBCS.