Cantonment residents bid farewell to Ganpati Bappa

Commissioner of police Manoj Lohia started the procession with aarti

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ganpati Bappa was bid farewell in a traditional manner in the cantonment area on Friday. Commissioner of police Manoj Lohia started the immersion procession with the aarti. The idols were immersed in a well near Holy Cross English High School in a procession along the route decided by the police.

Deputy commissioner of police Nitin Bagate, Aurangabad railway police superintendent Ganesh Shinde, ACP Ashok Thorat, cantonment police inspector Kailas Deshmane, Ganesh mahasangh president Yuvraj Dongre, Ashok Sayanna Yadav, Cantonment board member Prashant Targe, Rakhmaji Jadhav, Karan Singh Kakas, Kishore Kachhwah and others were present.

On behalf of the mahasangh and the police administration, the presidents of Ganesh mandals in the cantonment area were felicitated. For the 22nd year in a row, Mahaprasad was distributed by Rajkamal Ganesh mandal. Vinod Rathod, Ashok Darak, and other office bearers were present.