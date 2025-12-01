Cantonment voters surprised to see names in Prabhag 5

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Voters residing outside the municipal corporation limits have also appeared in the newly prepared draft electoral rolls. As a result, aspiring candidates are facing major difficulties in locating names on the lists. More than 1,000 voters from the Cantonment Board area appear under Prabhag No. 5, while around 1,500 voters from Ravraspura Gram Panchayat have been listed under Prabhag No. 4. After objections were filed, municipal corporation teams on Monday began searching for voters hailing from areas outside the municipal corporation boundaries.

There are no physical markers indicating the exact boundary of the municipal corporation. Although the boundary is recorded on paper, no signboards or poles have been installed on-site. This has caused significant inconvenience while preparing the prabhag-wise electoral lists for this election. Consequently, many voters residing outside the municipal limits have been included. At least 1,000–1,500 voters from the Cantonment area are listed in Prabhag No. 5. Ravraspura Gram Panchayat, located near Padegaon, has around 1,500 voters whose names have been included in Prabhag No. 4 of the municipal corporation. Following objections, deputy commissioner Aparna Thete and her team began verifying and correcting the voter lists.

Senior officials visit Sanjaynagar, Mukundwadi

In Mukundwadi’s Sanjaynagar area, the names of voters from three lanes were moved from Prabhag 24 to Prabhag 25. On Monday, deputy commissioner (election) Vilas Navale inspected the area and instructed his team to make corrections.

So far, nearly 4,000 objections have been submitted to the election branch of the municipal corporation. Once an objection is received, enumerators and authorised officers immediately visit the respective ward for verification.

In Sanjaynagar’s Lane Numbers 1, 2, and 3, around 250 names were shifted from Prabhag 24 to Prabhag 25, while some names from Prabhag 25 were mistakenly added to Prabhag 24. “We are correcting the lists after hearing the complaints of voters,” Navale said.