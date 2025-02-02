Capt Dr Suresh Gaikwad given farewell

Chhatrapait Sambhajinagar:

Capt Dr Suresh Gaikwad, the senior Professor in the Department of Chemistry of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University was given farewell on Friday on his retirement. The farewell ceremony was held at Mahatma Phule Auditorium.

Dean of the Humanities Department Dr Sanjay Salunke presided over the function. Capt Dr Suresh Gaikwad and his wife Dr Anjali Rajbhoj were felicitated with a citation and memento.

Dr S W Rajbhoj, head of the Chemistry Department Dr Sunil Shankarwar, head of the General Administration Department Dr Kailash Pathrikar, Dr Ram Chavan, Dr B N Dole and Deputy Commissioner of Smart City Ravindra Jogdand also spoke.

Dr Sanjay Shinde conducted the proceedings of the programme and Sanjay Lamb proposed a vote of thanks. Dr Gaikwad worked for 20 years in M S P Mandal while 15 years in the Chemistry Department of Bamu.