Car catches fire on Solapur–Dhule Highway

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A Hyundai Accent car (MH-15-EP-0526) caught fire on the Solapur–Dhule Highway while heading towards Waluj, late Monday night.

According to fire officials, the car belonged to Nilesh Raut (Kannad). The vehicle suddenly caught fire around 10.30 pm after overheating while descending the slope towards Waluj. The driver and the owner managed to escape safely before the flames engulfed the car.

On receiving the alert, fire officer Chhatrapati Kekan, along with Isaq Shaikh, Ramdas Raut, and the Waluj fire brigade team rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control after a brief operation.

Though the car was completely gutted, no casualties or injuries were reported. Traffic movement on the highway was briefly affected until the fire was extinguished.