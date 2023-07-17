Car driver dies in Shivai e-bus dash near Waluj toll booth

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a tragic accident, the car driver died and five passengers sitting in it, sustained injuries after a speeding state transport’s Shivai bus hit the car parked on the roadside from behind near Waluj on Monday early morning. The bus was coming from Ahmednagar to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The deceased have been identified as Syed Javed Syed Hanif (33, Deulgaon Mahi, district Buldhana).

The electric bus (bearing number MH 12 VF 4034) started with 25 passengers from Pune for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Sunday night. The bus dashed the car (MH 28 A 5786) which was parked on the side of the road near the toll plaza at Waluj early morning.

The impact of the accident was so severe that the car jumped off the road and skidded into the nearby farm. The car driver sustained grave injuries, while the five others Shaikh Wasim Shaikh Muskeem, Danish Khan Riyaz Khan, Shaikh Isaaq Shaikh Ghulam, Shaikh Kalim Shaikh Nazir, Shaikh Samir Shaikh Nazir (all residents of Deulgaon Mahi) sustained minor injuries.

Acting upon the information, the police inspector Geeta Bagwade, PSI Sakharam Dilwale, head constable Abhimanyu Sanap and others reached the spot and rushed all the injured victims to the government hospital. The doctors declared the driver dead after examination. Meanwhile, the rear portion of the car and the front portion of the bus have been damaged in the accident.

Accident while returning from Pune

The deceased along with his five friends were returning after paying tribute to a dargah in Pune. They decided to take a stop for urinating. As a result, the deceased parked the car on the roadside. In the meantime, the bus hit their small vehicle. The police arranged transportation of bus passengers to the city in another bus. Meanwhile, the police have arrested the driver Sagar Gokul Bhingare (26, Jaitapur-Hatnur, in Kannad tehsil) and registered a case against him.

Survey CCTV footage

Depot Manager (Central Bus Stand) Avinash Sakhare said, “The ‘panchanama’ of the accident has been done. We will see the CCTV footage of the incident to find out whose fault it is. We will issue a suspension order against the driver if he is found guilty.”