Car enters Bamu’s botanical garden, hit tree

--8 people narrowly escaped

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A four-wheeler entered the Botanical Garden of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Tuesday noon after the driver pressed the accelerator instead of the brake.

The car (MH 28 AF 3006) was carrying eight persons, including four women and two children. All of them had a narrow escape. University security guards reported that fortunately, no one was injured.

According to Begumpura Police, Sachin Asaram Gangavane's family was travelling in the luxurious four-wheeler on the road leading from the statue of Dr Ambedkar at the Y-Point of the university to the cave. Eight of them were going to attend the Varsha Shraddha ceremony at the caves, adjacent to Bamu campus.

After taking a turn from the statue, the driver received a call on his mobile phone. While the driver was trying to answer the call, the car hit a gate placed on the side of the road. Confused over the situation, the driver pressed the accelerator instead of the brake.

Because of this, the car went through three or four gates and entered the garden. After breaking the wires of the compound and entering, it hit a tree. In the incident, two tyres on one side of the car burst. The vehicle also had other damages.

Fortunately, all eight people in the car were safely taken out by the university security guards. Kishor Shejul, Rajendra Gayke.The car hit a small tree in the garden. Therefore, it did not overturn.

After some time, the Begampura police, along with the chief security guard of Bamu Balasaheb Ingle reached the spot. The security guards then informed that the car was towed out.