Car falls in a pit on the Beed bypass

Aurangabad: Due to partial collapse of the service road on the bypass road, a car fell into a ditch near Guru lawns on the service road of the Beed Bypass road. Luckily the driver and the car were pulled out by the local residents.

This incident took place on Saturday afternoon. Cementing of roads on Beed Bypass along with construction of bridges and service roads at required places is in progress. There are potholes at many places and it is becoming very dangerous for the residents of the area to drive on the road. This incident occurred as the driver was trying to park the car on the side of the road. However, the car went straight into the water filled pit. Luckily, the residents rushed for help and pulled the driver out of the water. The car has been taken out of the water with the help of a crane and sent to the garage.