Car hits bike; one dead, one injured

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A speeding car collided with a two-wheeler crossing the road, resulting in the death of one person and serious injury to another. The incident occurred around 4 PM on Tuesday near Rajapur village on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Beed National Highway. The deceased has been identified as Shaker Manzoor Shaikh (35), while Shahrukh Dilawar Shaikh (27, both residents of Brahmangaon, Paithan) is critically injured.

Shaker Shaikh and Shahrukh Shaikh had gone to a petrol pump in Rajapur to refuel their two-wheeler (MH 20 AZ 3061). After refueling, while crossing the main road, a speeding car (MH 20 CS 2631) coming from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar towards Beed struck their bike violently. Shaker Shaikh died on the spot, while Shahrukh Shaikh sustained serious injuries. The accident was so severe that the car carried the bike nearly 100 feet. Locals rushed the injured to GMCH, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The accident has been registered at Paithan Police Station.

The deceased, Shaker Shaikh, is survived by his wife, a son, and three daughters. His last rites are scheduled for Wednesday.

