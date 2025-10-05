Car hits motorcycle, three injured

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A speeding car collided with a motorcycle carrying college-going girls on their way home. The accident injured the complainant, Mohammed Athar (47, Kiradpura), along with his daughters Atiya (18) and Amina (12). The incident occurred on Saturday, October 4, around 4.15 pm at Anna Bhau Sathe Chowk. A case has been registered against the car driver (MH-21-BV-0329) at city chowk police station.