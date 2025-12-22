Car hits tractor from behind; one killed, three injured

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

One person was killed and three others were injured after a speeding car rammed into a tractor trolley from behind. The accident occurred around 11 pm on Sunday near the Rotegaon flyover on the Vaijapur–Khandala road.

The deceased has been identified as Hrishikesh Solse (25,Loni Budruk). The injured include Aditya Thorat (22), SiddharthSolse (21), and Krishna Katare (20), all residents of Loni Budruk. Hrishikesh Solse was travelling with the others in a car (MH-02-CR-6540) from Vaijapur towards Loni Budruk when the car collided with a tractor trolley carrying sugarcane towards Kannad. Hrishikesh died on the spot, while the others were injured and admitted to a private hospital in Vaijapur. After post-mortem, the body was handed over to relatives. Vaijapur police have registered the accident case.