Car theft caught on CCTV; 3 suspects involved

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A locked Hyundai Creta (MH-20-EE-5983) parked outside a retired man’s home in Bajajnagar was stolen during the night of July 27–28. CCTV footage shows three suspects one driving the car and two following on a motorcycle. Owner Kalyan Raghunath Jadhav discovered the theft around 4 a.m. The stolen vehicle is valued at Rs 5 lakh. A case has been registered at the MIDC police station, and investigation is ongoing.