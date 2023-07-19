Car - tractor collision at Teesgaon square

Lokmat News Network

A speeding car rammed into a tractor as the tyres of the trolley of the tractor were dismantled on the road at Teesgaon Square on Solapur - Dhule highway on Wednesday afternoon. The car driver’s head was blown as the iron guards kept in the trolley entered the car from the front window. The tractor-diver was injured and was rushed to the hospital. The deceased is said to be Rhohidas Patilba Ushir (56, Thakarenagar, N-2, Cidco, Aurangabad) as mentioned on the Aadhar card found with the deceased.

According to the details, the work of erecting iron guards is in progress on Solapur - Dhule highway. At around 3 pm, a tractor (MH20 GE 1085) was transporting the iron guards to the work spot from Sajapur towards the A S Club direction. While going speedily on the highway, the rear wheel of the tractor suddenly dismantled and the driver lost his control. At the same time, a speeding car (MH20 CS 0504) rammed into the trolley. The dash was so severe that the iron guards in the trolley entered the car from the front glass. The head of the car driver blew and his seat was immersed in blood. The driver died on the spot. The tractor driver sustained injuries and the nearby residents rushed him to a private hospital.

On receiving the information, Waluj MIDC PSI S D Adhane, Navid Khan, Mangesh Manore, Yousuf Shaikh, Harikram Wagh, traffic PI Dilip Gangurde, PSI Shankar Shirsat and others rushed to the spot. However, the car driver was struck between the steering and the seat and the door was jammed. The police with the help of the residents broke the door and took the driver out of the car. The body was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem. The police found an Aadhar card with the driver, but as his head was blown, his identity could not be traced from the photo on the card. The name of the injured tractor driver was not traced.