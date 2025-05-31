Careers with all-round development & good earning opportunities preferred

--Students & parents rush to see education fair

AI, robotics, data science, cyber security

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Acquiring new skills has become more important than just getting a degree in today’s era of competition. That’s why students are giving preference to courses based on new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, robotics, data science and cyber security, along with traditional courses, at the Lokmat Education Fair.

Students and their parents visited the exhibition on Saturday to search career avenues that will provide all-round development and good earning opportunities.

This educational exhibition shows that a major change is taking place in the career outlook of the new generation. The participation of higher education institutions from the State and other States in this exhibition and the information they provide under one roof is a strong point of this exhibition.

Information on higher education opportunities in the country and abroad, new courses and training required for startups is also available here. The students' move towards modern education was clearly visible in the last two days, given the response received for technology-related courses.

Parents and students started coming to the exhibition at 10 am on Saturday. Everyone was being registered. With the air-conditioned hall, attractive layout of each stall, and necessary distance for walking and seating arrangements, each stall was visited and information was obtained in a relaxed manner.

Last day on Sunday

--Sunday (June 1) is the last day of ‘Lokmat Education Fair’

--The exhibition will continue from 11 am to 8 pm

--The exhibition is being held at Lokmat Bhavan. The entry for the participants is through the rear gate.

--Parking and entry to the exhibition is free