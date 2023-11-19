Carpenter killed while crossing road

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 49-year-old carpenter was killed while crossing a road near Shahnoor Miyan Dargah after a four-wheeler hit him. The deceased has been identified as Abdul Javed Abdul Hamid (Shahnoorwadi). A case was registered with Osmapura Police Station against the car driver.

According to details, Abdul Javed was returned from his site on the evening of November 17 on his foot.

When he was crossing the road, a speeding Fortuner (MH-20-DJ-7500) hit him at 7 pm.

The carpenter was injured seriously, specially in the head. His relatives rushed him to a private hospital.

He died while undergoing treatment at 1 am on Sunday. He leaves behind wife, four sons and a brother. A case was registered with police against the car driver. PSI Vinod Abuj is on the case.