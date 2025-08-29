Cartoons: Not just for humor, but beneficial for logical thinking (Research)Findings of Ph.D. research by Headmistress of Dnyaneshwar Vidyalaya

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A small cartoon can carry a thousand emotions. The dialogues and commentary within such cartoons help students develop critical methods and analytical skills necessary for logical conclusions. Including cartoons in school curricula can engage students more effectively with the subject, according to conclusions drawn in a Ph.D. thesis presented at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

This research was carried out by Sandhya Gulabrao More, Headmistress of Dnyaneshwar Vidyalaya, Begumpura. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has awarded her a Ph.D. in English under the guidance of Dr. Vijaykumar Bandal. The research topic she pursued was “A Cultural Reading of Selected Cartoons: A Study.”

In her study, she analyzed selected cartoons from both pre- and post-independence periods from cultural, social, educational, and political perspectives. The research emphasized that cartoons are not merely for generating humor, but also act as mirrors reflecting political, social, and cultural realities of society. The study demonstrated how the medium of cartoons can be a powerful tool for sociological and literary analysis. Cartoons portray social tensions, contradictions, and realities in a lighthearted yet impactful manner, the findings highlight.

Key findings of the research

Cartoons express people’s emotions, social problems, and criticism of those in power in a humorous yet meaningful way.

Cartoons use minimal language but deliver strong cultural and social messages.

They analyze diverse cultural contexts such as religion, caste, gender, education, and rural-urban conflicts.

They combine visual and linguistic elements, which creates an immediate impact on the reader.

Cartoons serve as an effective medium of social criticism, addressing issues such as social justice, corruption, democracy, and inequality in education.