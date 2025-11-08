Case against edn inst founder for cheating of Rs 60 lakh; Eight accused took money taken from API offering jobs to his two sons

Parbhani: Offences were registered against founder of Brahmeshwar Junior college and seven others at the Nava Mondha police station in Parbhani for cheating a police officer of Rs 60 lakh by promising jobs as a lecturer and a lab assistant to his sons, on Friday.

The complainant assistant police inspector (API) Narendra Magar stated that he had contacted Brahmeshwar Junior college founder Pandurang Rankhamb through mediator and senior college teacher Laxmikant Jirewad for getting jobs for his two sons. Accused Jirewad works in Shri Shivaji College in Parbhani.

API Magar hailed from Dhule district, but works in the Vikroli Police station in Mumbai. The Brahmeshwar Junior college is located at Bamni in Jintur tehsil. API Magar was lured by fake promises of jobs to his two sons as a lecturer and a lab assistant by founder and other directors. This crime took place between October 16, 2023 and March 22 ,2025. The accused allegedly took Rs 60 lakh from API Magar offering jobs to his two sons. They even gave two fake appointment letters to Magar’s sons and made them work for two years without pay.

Accused included founder of Brahmeshwar Junior college Rankhamb, principal Nagesh Bade, Amol Rankhamb, Dhanjay Rankhamb, Atul Rankhamb, Vishwas Bagul and Ganesh Chavan. Further investigation is on.