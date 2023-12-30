Case against finance employee for making casteist remarks

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A finance company employee in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has been accused of making casteist remarks against a customer over a loan default.

According to police, Vijayanand Lokhande, a resident of Brijwadi, received a call on December 28 from an unidentified number claiming to be from HDB finance. According to Lokhande, the caller, who identified herself as Diksha Patil, pursued him regarding a loan installment despite his assertion that he had no account with the company.

As the conversation escalated, Patil’s associate joined the call, allegedly launching a casteist abuse directed at Lokhande. Despite Lokhande's pleas to stop the offensive language, the abuse continued.

Lokhande then filed a complaint in the Cidco police station. Based on the recorded call, the police registered a case against both Patil and her associate.