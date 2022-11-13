Case against inspector for molesting constable’s wife

A case of molestation has finally been registered with the Gondi police station against police inspector Sheetal Kumar Ballal, who was allegedly found in a compromising position with the wife of a police constable in Gondi a few weeks ago.

The husband of the woman phoned Ballal and asked him why he frequented his (constable's house) in his absence. The constable purportedly told him that he respected him as he was his boss and he should not come home in his absence.

Ballal tried to convince him and asked him not to drink liquor. The audio clip went viral on social media. In a video message, Ballal stated that the conversation between him and the constable was doctored. Nothing had happened. After the viral clip, Ballal was shifted from Gondi to the police headquarters.

Later, the constable's wife complained with the district superintendent of police Dr Akshay Shinde and alleged that Ballal came to her house and outraged her modesty.

On Thursday, a case was registered against Ballal with the Gondi Police Station for outraging her modesty (section 354 of the IPC) and assault (352). Assistant police inspector Sanap is investigating.