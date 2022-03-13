Case filed against 12 stone crushers in Tisgaon

Aurangabad, March 13:

A case has been filed against 12 stone crushers for illegally stealing minor minerals from Khawdya Dongar premises in Tisgaon area on Saturday. The action taken by the revenue department to recover a fine of Rs 45 crore from these stone crusher owners has created a stir among the stone crusher owners.

There are many stone crusher holders in gut no 227/1, 227/4 at Tisgaon. While excavating the area, these crushers had stolen a large quantity of minor minerals and secondary minerals. As soon as the matter came to light, the revenue department had decided to take punitive action against the stone crusher owners and issued notices to them. However, the stone crusher holders were avoiding paying the fine. Collector Sunil Chavan had ordered to file a case against the concerned stone crusher owners. Following the orders, circle officer LK Gadekar filed a complaint against PM Chordia, Jaspal Oberoi, Satidar Oberoi, Subhash Kanise, Shilpa Sharma, Ravi Kasure, Sheikh Ejaz, Asaram Talekar, Siddharth Deepke, Jaspal Singh Granthi and Milind Thorat in Waluj MIDC police station.