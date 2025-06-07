Case filed against Kohinoor Institute officials

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A cheating case has been registered against president of Kohinoor Educational Institute Majhar Khan, secretary Asma Khan, and four others for allegedly forcing teachers to write their M.A. Hindi exam papers.

The exams were conducted at the Kohinoor College exam centre in Khultabad, affiliated with Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU). The FIR was lodged at Khultabad police station on Friday evening. As per a complaint from YCMOU’s regional office, during the first semester M.A. Hindi exams held between January 16 and 21, 2025, Majhar and Asma Khan allegedly coerced teachers Firoz Khan and Balu Bhopale into writing papers on their behalf. Taking cognizance, the university’s vice-chancellor appointed an inquiry committee headed by Dr. Jogendrasinh Bisen, with Prof. Ram Thakare and Dilip Bharad. After questioning centre heads, coordinators, and supervisors, the committee confirmed the malpractice. Based on the committee’s findings, Assistant Section Officer Satish Ramchandra Borse filed a formal complaint. A case has been registered against Majhar Khan, Asma Khan, Firoz Ghaffar Shaikh, Balu Bhagwan Bhopale, Shaikh Badshah, and Shaikh Laikh Mehmood for cheating the university and the state. Police Inspector Dhananjay Fartade is leading the investigation.